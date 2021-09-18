Air France-KLM plane returns to Beijing after smoke in cabin

BEIJING (AP) — An Air France-KLM flight has returned to Beijing shortly after takeoff after smoke filled the cabin. The airline said Saturday the Boeing 777 connecting Beijing Airport with Paris-Charles de Gaulle suffered a technical failure linked to overpressure in one of the air conditioning pipes, which spread residue and dust in the cabin. The plane landed normally and no injuries were reported. The passengers will be rerouted to Paris later Saturday on board another Boeing 777. The airline says maintenance will be carried out on the aircraft before it is returned to service.