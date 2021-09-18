American Heart Association holds ‘Heart Walk’ to help victims of heart disease, stroke

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Heart Association held a "Heart Walk" on Saturday to raise money for heart and stroke survivors and to encourage physical activity.

The organization invited people in Dane County to take a walk around Warner Park to honor those impacted by heart disease.

11-year-old Joelan Satona was diagnosed with a terminal heart condition while he was still in utero and was one of the honorees at the event.

"Joelan's condition is progressive and terminal and there is no cure," his mother, Holly Satona, said. "So we are excited that these events are supported to help with the funding to find those cures that we couldn't really find without it."

All of the money raised at the event will go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and promoting better health.

WKOW was a proud sponsor of the event.