Badgers collect 2nd straight sweep in DeKalb, beats Northern Illinois

DEKALB (WKOW) -- The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers finished out their weekend in DeKalb, Ill. with a sweep against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Freshman Lauren Jardine led the way with 14 kills. Senior Dana Rettke also had double-digit kills with 10 along with six blocks. Senior Sydney Hilley recorded another 30+ assist game finishing with 34. Freshman Julia Orzol collected three aces and three blocks.

The Badgers will travel to Maryland (Sep. 24) and Rutgers (Sep. 25) later in the week.

Pablo Iglesias

