Badgers collect 2nd straight sweep in DeKalb, beats Northern Illinois

DEKALB (WKOW) -- The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers finished out their weekend in DeKalb, Ill. with a sweep against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Freshman Lauren Jardine led the way with 14 kills. Senior Dana Rettke also had double-digit kills with 10 along with six blocks. Senior Sydney Hilley recorded another 30+ assist game finishing with 34. Freshman Julia Orzol collected three aces and three blocks.

The Badgers will travel to Maryland (Sep. 24) and Rutgers (Sep. 25) later in the week.