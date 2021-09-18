COVID-19 cases pushing local hospitals to their limits

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin doctors say it's getting harder to find a hospital bed for every patient as new COVID-19 cases swell.

Statewide, nearly 91% of hospital beds and 93% of ICU beds are in use.

"The delta variant has really led to a really significant surge in COVID patients," SSM Health's Dr. Kyle Martin said. "All of our hospitals are very full right now."

At UnityPoint Health - Meriter in Madison, spokesperson, Leah Huibregtse said frontline health workers are now seeing 20 to 30 COVID-19 patients each day, which marks a large increase from the summer when the hospital's number of COVID-19 patients was in the single digits.

However, it's not just COVID-19 cases overburdening hospitals.

"We're seeing a return of all of our routine emergency cases," Martin said. "So, appendicitis, heart attacks, strokes, injuries, overdoses are all coming in."

Officials at SSM Health said the system's hospitals are so far over capacity that they're having to move patients elsewhere.

"I had a patient on a shift in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and we had to call so many hospitals that, to transfer him for the care that he needed, he needed to go all the way to Menominee Falls outside of Milwaukee," Martin said.

He said there is one clear way to help unburden hospitals.

"Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do," Martin said. "It helps not only protect you, but it protects all of your loved ones in the community."