BARABOO (WKOW) -- Sauk County Sheriff's Department personnel recovered the body of a man Friday evening after he drowned swimming with his family earlier that day.

According to state Department of Natural Resources warden supervisor Mike Green, the 55-year-old man was swimming just off the south shore beach when he went under.

Authorities have not identified the man out of respect for his family, but they did say he was from the Chicagoland area.