Dry, sunny weekend ahead!

MADISON (WKOW) - A dry, mostly sunny weekend is ahead of us across southern Wisconsin.

Beautiful weather is the story this weekend, especially Saturday. The morning started off a bit chilly for some, with areas to the north waking up in the 30s. The region warms quick, due to sunshine.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected, dry weather.

Light winds from the N switching to Easterly flow are expected Saturday. This changes Sunday, with a shift in wind direction and gustier conditions. It'll be a bit breezy with winds from the S/SE Sunday.

This means, pulling in moisture from the south cranking up the humidity.

Highs will return to the 80s, likely mid-80s on Sunday. Much warmer than Saturday, with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Dry weather remains the case on Sunday. This whole weekend. It isn't until Monday when the chance for showers and storms return. Likely, Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning.

Then, dry weather returns and chilly air makes a comeback.

The fall season kicks off next Wednesday, and with it comes a major cool-down! Highs in the 60s likely for the start of fall. Dry, mostly sunny skies continue for days after with highs in the low 70s.