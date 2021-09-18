Henry Vilas Zoo hosts vaccine clinic to combat pandemic, raise awareness of red pandas

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Henry Vilas Zoo held a pop-up vaccine clinic Saturday in conjunction with International Red Panda Day.

"Especially for those people that might think vaccines are a little scary, we thought the zoo was a great place to make it a little less scary, a little more fun," Jess Thompson, the zoo's conservation and education curator, said.

She said the zoo celebrates International Red Panda day every year in effort to raise awareness about why the animals don't make good pets. Though red pandas are cute, Thompson said they are messy and don't enjoy cuddling.

Red pandas are threatened in the wild and are an endangered species.

"People are taking them out of the wild to become pets, and that, plus the deforestation that's happening in their wild habitat in places like Nepal, means that there's actually an increased risk for humans to come into contact with zoonotic diseases," she said. "Unfortunately, that is not only bad for the panda populations but, of course, also bad for humans and creates the risk that there are future pandemics like the one we're in right now."

People who got vaccinated at the clinic got an up-close look at some of the zoo's animals and were entered into a drawing to win a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoom.