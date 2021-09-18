I-39/90 now open following crash, fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports I-39/90 is now fully open following a full shutdown after a crash and subsequent fire.

PLEASANT SPRINGS (WKOW) -- Authorities reported I-39/90 fully closed down in both directions Saturday morning after a car crash led to a vehicle fire.

According to Dane County Communications, the call reporting the crash first came in at 10:53 Saturday morning. Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dane County Sheriff's Department and Cottage Grove Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

The crash took place in the municipality of Pleasant Springs, shutting down the roadway in full.

Both an ambulance and a Medflight responded to the scene of the crash. At time of writing, there is no confirmed injury count and no estimate on how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story.