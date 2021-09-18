Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The District of Columbia’s police department is at the ready. The U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies, including the National Guard. Authorities are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at the U.S. Capitol in support of rioters imprisoned after the Jan. 6 riot. They’re working to avoid a repeat of the pre-inauguration attack. A permit for the protest allows 700 people. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says he believes the most likely possibility for violence will involve clashes between the protesters and counterprotesters who are expected to show up.