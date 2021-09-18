Sun Prairie highlights local diversity at multicultural fair

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie held its third annual multicultural fair on Saturday to celebrate multiple multicultural businesses in the area.

Organizers said they hope the event helps people step out of their comfort zones and learn more about the diversity in their community.

"This will be an annual event, but it'll evolve and change," Jake King, the city's communications and diversity strategist, said. "But we're still looking to do other things while we evolve. So, we've done celebrations for Juneteenth and we want to be in more spaces and continue doing more so it's just kind of taking those initial steps and growing."

The multicultural fair was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said they were proud to welcome back crowds this year.