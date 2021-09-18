Sun Prairie’s Fall Beer Taste provides boost to businesses before winter

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie's Oktoberfest-style event was back downtown this year after the pandemic canceled the 2020 event, and business owners said they were happy to be able to showcase local breweries again.

Organizers said they wanted the festival to bring attention to local businesses before colder temperatures start keeping people inside more.

"With the weather changing in the next month or so, it's gonna be kind of a challenge," Joe Van Tassel, the owner of Cannery Enterprises, LLC., said. "We don't know what's going to happen with people going back inside. It's good to see people out and supporting the small local businesses. We need that."

This was the fourth annual Fall Beer Taste, and 25 local business owners were offering up free beer samples and light snacks.