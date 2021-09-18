UW-Madison’s Class of 2020 finally gets Camp Randall celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students who graduated from UW-Madison in 2020 weren't able to have their typical commencement ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But grads were finally able to put on their caps and gowns Saturday for an in-person celebration on campus.

"It feels like a very big closure moment that I'm here," CJ Zabat, the Class of 2020 alumni speaker, said.

Around 2,700 graduates showed up to the celebration at Camp Randall, where they got to partake in traditions like "Jump Around" and turning their tassels.

For the students whose college careers ended in the early days of the pandemic, finally being able to have a large, in-person celebration was a moment many had been dreaming about.

"We already had our formal commencement virtually last spring, but it's great to be back today, celebrating graduates, everything we worked for for four years and for the last year and a half," Alyssa Birkeland, the senior class vice president, said. "So, we're really happy to be back on campus."

Saturday's event wasn't an official commencement because the university conferred the graduates' degrees last year, but it had many of the same elements as a typical graduation ceremony.

Bucks player Pat Connaughton was the keynote speaker, and he brought the Larry O'Brien trophy as a surprise for the graduates.

"If you remember anything out of this whole address, remember this: We all have the potential to be superheroes in different ways, but it’s the journey that makes it worth it," he said. "The superheroes I’ve witnessed over the last decade, they didn’t focus on the results. They focused on the process of getting better at their craft, being better people, and enjoying the journey — on a daily basis."

The celebration was part of a weekend of events for the Class of 2020, including an ice cream social at the Memorial Union Terrace on Friday and a concert at The Sylvee Saturday night.