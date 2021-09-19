Authorities find body in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend

MOOSE, Wyo. (WKOW) — Authorities find body in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito who went missing on a trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

FBI Denver, the National Park Service, and other law enforcement agencies held a press conference Sunday evening at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park in Moose, Wyoming.

FBI Denver supervisory senior resident agent, Charles Jones, said, “earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.” But full forensic identification has yet to be done to confirm that is Petito, however her parent have been notified.

Officers with the North Port Police Department in Florida spent the day searching for Brian Laundrie, Petito’s boyfriend, law enforcement has identified as a person of interest in the case.

The live update has concluded and we will share a recording soon. Our statement is attached & we have no additional comment at this time. #FBIDenver & our partners extend our condolences to Gabby's family. We thank the public for your generous support of this investigation. pic.twitter.com/kZiSVmJtqv — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this story.