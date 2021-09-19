Beloit police look for owner of two chickens

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Do you know anyone who lost two chickens in Beloit? The City of Beloit Police Department is looking for the owner/s of two chickens they found.

The department posted on Facebook Sunday they found one chicken on the 1400 block of Cleveland Street and the other on the 1900 block of Jackson Street.

This isn't the first time the department has encountered barnyard animals on the job, saying "we have picked up cows (from a basement), goats (from a car), and we have had chickens before. It would be cool to start our own farm, but right now we don't have the staffing to tend to the livestock."

If you know the owner, officers ask you call 608-757-2244.