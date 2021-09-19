Blast of summer followed by storms, cool fall temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - A warm, somewhat humid day (for some) is ahead of us!

Highs will be much warmer Sunday, with values in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Southerly winds will be in full force, with breezy conditions. Sustained winds up to 10 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunshine will be back with dry weather taking over the weekend. Showers and storms will return Monday. An isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, sticking mainly east. Chances increase at night, overnight into Tuesday morning early. Scattered showers and storms likely, with some heavy rains.

After the rain and storms, comes much cooler air.

Highs in the 60s start likely Tuesday, feeling the cooler air for the rest of the work week. Fitting for fall!