Gunmen release 10 Nigerian students after collecting ransom

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An official says gunmen have released 10 more students abducted earlier in July in north-central Nigeria. The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria said Sunday the gunmen collected a ransom three days ago. But they held back releasing 21 of the students who had been seized from their school in Kaduna State in July. Assailants had stormed the Bethel Baptist High School on July 5. They seized at least 120 of the students from their hostels. Various batches of the students have been released since then and the last group was freed on Aug. 27.