Man shot several times on Labor Day at Penn Park dies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say the 64-year-old man who was shot several times at Penn Park on Labor Day has died.

The Madison Police Department said in a press release that it received word Sunday that the victim died at the hospital, but it's unclear when. The identity of the man is set to be released by the Medical Examiner's Office "at the appropriate time," the department said.

In the release, Capt. Michael Hanson wrote that the community is upset and have been expressing frustration "because Penn Park had made such great progress in recent years in hosting important events and youth sports."

This shooting is now being considered a homicide, and MPD says the investigation is ongoing.