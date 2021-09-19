Mineral Point man dies after vehicle collision in Town of Darlington

TOWN OF DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- Lafayette County investigators say a 27-year-old man died after his vehicle crossed the center line on State Highway 81 and hit a mini-bus head-on.

Authorities say Timothy A. Russett, 27, of Mineral Point was driving west on STH 81 Saturday night around 10 p.m. when he crossed the center line, putting himself in the path of a mini-bus being driven by Matthew J. Barry, 31. Barry could not avoid Russett's Honda Civic, and they crashed.

Russett was taken to Memorial Hospital but was declared dead there as a result of the injuries he got in the crash. Barry had minor injuries and did accept medical transport.

There's no word on why Russett crossed the center line but the investigation is still ongoing. STH 81 had to be detoured for several hours during the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, this is the third motor vehicle death of 2021.