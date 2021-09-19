US may fly Haitian migrants home from Texas starting Sunday

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States may soon begin flying some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp back to their poverty-stricken homeland. Officials said the flights could begin Sunday as the U.S. hopes to deter others from crossing into the country. Many of the migrants have lived in Latin America for years. But they are now are seeking asylum in the U.S. as economic opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere dry up. Thousands are living under and near a bridge in the Texas border city of Del Rio. Many of them say they will not be deterred by the U.S. plans.