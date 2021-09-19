Waunakee’s Wauktoberfest celebrates Germany, raises money for community

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Waunakee's annual Oktoberfest-style celebration wrapped up Sunday with a large assortment of German food, beer, activities and music.

"It's super fun. It's old school German," Mary Jo Gatzke, the chair of the Wauktoberfest Committee, said.

In addition to German grub, the event also featured a bake off, an art auction, food eating contests and a dachshund dash. All money raised as part of Wauktoberfest goes back to local organizations.

"Every single dime we donate back to local charities in Waunakee, in the area," Gatzke said.

She said the last in-person festival in 2019 raised almost $27,000, and she expects the donation to be even bigger this year.

"We brought in some bigger bands over the weekend, and it proved to be a really good success," Gatzke said.

WKOW was a proud sponsor of the festival.