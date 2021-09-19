Yahara Valley School celebrates 60-year anniversary

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- State officials the Edgerton community celebrated the 60-year anniversary of the Yahara Valley Elementary School on Sunday.

The event recognized rural schools and thanked those who helped donate to the school's new outdoor classroom.

Yahara Valley consolidated four one-room school houses: Eagle, Lineau, Miller, and Stevens. The school was founded in 1960, but the 60th anniversary celebration was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State education officials and Gov. Tony Evers attended were at the event.

"I mean, this small community wouldn't be as strong without the school, and this school wouldn't be as strong without the community" Gov. Evers said. "And as a result of that, both can thrive even during difficult times like this."

The school dedicated its new outdoor classroom Sunday night and provided food and live music.

