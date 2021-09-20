4 men charged for shouting antisemitic abuse in London

LONDON (AP) — Four men were charged Monday for allegedly shouting antisemitic abuse while driving around in a convoy in north London. The suspects, all from the northwest English town of Blackburn, are accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words likely to stir up racial hatred on May 16 when they were driving in cars draped in Palestinian flags. The alleged incident, which occurred near a synagogue in West Hampstead and continued into St John’s Wood, took place after protests in London and other cities across the U.K. and Ireland in support of the Palestinians.