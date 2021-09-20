Brewers announce single-game tickets for NLDS

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday single-game tickets for the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field are going on sale.

The team shared in a press release, single-game tickets for NLDS games at American Family Field will be available for purchase by the general public at 10 a.m., Sept. 28.

The Brewers are on their way to a franchise-record, fourth consecutive postseason appearance. Due to the excitement, fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early.

You can visit brewers.com/postseason for more information and the full schedule of the Brewers postseason presales and single-game ticket opportunities.