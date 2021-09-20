Campaign confirms Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for her campaign confirmed Monday.

Alec Zimmerman, communications director for the Kleefisch campaign, confirmed in an email the former lieutenant governor tested positive last Friday. Zimmerman said they traced her exposure to church the previous Sunday.

Kleefisch held campaign events in Hudson, Rice Lake, and Eau Claire that Sunday. Zimmerman said Kleefisch recieved the COVID-19 vaccine in the spring and "was feeling fine" Monday.

Zimmerman said Kleefisch found out last Thursday she had close contact with someone who tested positive at church and got tested later that day before receiving the results Friday.

"We have cancelled all upcoming events and are notifying recent close contacts," Zimmerman said.

Kleefisch officially launched her campaign on September 9.