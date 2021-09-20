EU official says Aussie trade deal delayed by French snub

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A European Parliament trade official says Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australian-European Union free trade deal. Bernd Lange told Australian Broadcasting Corp. that Australia’s decision was “kind of an attack against European interests.” Lange says the trade deal will not be signed before French elections are held in May next year. The security alliance announced by the U.S. last week would deliver Australia nuclear-powered submarines to replace diesel-electric models the French were to build. France responded to the snub of its own contract by recalling its ambassadors from the United States and Australia.