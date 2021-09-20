Four homicide victims were killed in Minnesota, St. Paul police take over investigation

(WAOW)-- Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are taking over the homicide investigation surrounding four people that were found shot dead in Dunn County.

St. Paul Police say a thorough investigation has revealed that Jasmine Christine Sturm, Matthew Isiah Pettus, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley and Loyace Foreman III were killed in Saint Paul.

Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) was arrested last Thursday and Antoine Darnique Suggs turned himself into police on Friday.

“I spent the weekend mourning the victim’s lives with their families, their friends, and our community members, and I feel in my soul how these senseless deaths shook our community to its core,” said Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell. “We have four young live with all of their promise erased. We have families left with only memories. And we have an entire community in search of answers.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.