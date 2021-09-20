Getting Answers: Why smaller dose was given to kids 5-11 during Pfizer vaccine trial

(WKOW) -- Pfizer used a dose that is one-third of an adult dose during its COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids ages 5 to 11.

Doctors involved in the Moderna trial at UW Health, like Dr. William Hartman, said researchers used care in determining the lowest dose that would be the most effective in kids that young.

"In the teenagers and some teenage boys, even though it was rare, we did see cases of things like myocarditis, that resulted from having kind of a hyper immune response. by hopefully by decreasing the dose by going to a smaller dose, we can prevent those things from happening," said Dr. Hartman. "And in cases of myocarditis did not show up in this age group."

The Pfizer vaccine trial used a two-dose regimen of the vaccine given three weeks apart.