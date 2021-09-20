Greek authorities begin moving migrants into new camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have begun moving asylum-seekers living in a squalid camp on the island of Samos into a new facility on the island, where access will be more strictly controlled. About 200 people were to be moved to the new camp in the hills of Samos on Monday with around 200 more scheduled to be transferred Tuesday. The new camp has been dubbed a “closed controlled access center” and built to house 3,000 people. Authorities stress that it will have far better facilities than the dilapidated camp on the edge of the island’s main town. But rights groups have raised concerns about the controlled nature of the camp, with some describing it as prison-like.