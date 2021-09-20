Janesville Fire promotes long-time member of department to fire chief

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- City of Janesville Police and Fire Commission announced Monday afternoon the appointment of Jim Ponkauskas to fire chief. He had been serving as interim chief since August 8.

Chief Ponkauskas has a long history with the department. He joined in 1994 as a firefighter/paramedic. He served most recently as deputy fire chief.

"I am honored to be chosen to lead the department and serve the community,” said Fire Chief Ponkauskas. "It shows a lot to our members that if serving in a position like this is something they would like to do, through their hard work and effort, there is the possibility for that to happen."

A post on the city of Janesville website said "Fire Chief Ponkauskas grew up in the Janesville area in Orfordville. He fondly recalls spending many days in his youth with his father, Michael, who served as a firefighter for the Orfordville Fire Protection District (OFD) while working the night shift at the GM Janesville Assembly Plant. Through this, he was able to learn more about the fire service, eventually leading him to the profession."