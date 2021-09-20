Madison police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a rash of auto and catalytic converter thefts.

All of the crimes happened Sunday night east of the State Capitol.

Officers say the thefts happened on the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Rutledge Street; the 200 block of Helena Street; the 1600 block of Fordem Street, the 1400 block of Williamson Street, and the 1100 block of Jenifer Street.

Police reported catalytic converters were being stolen earlier this year. Often times, they were targeting Toyota Priuses.

If you have any information about these theft, contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com