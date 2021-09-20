Man killed in shootout with officers in northern Kentucky

WARSAW, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say authorities killed a man who fired at officers in northern Kentucky over the weekend. State police are investigating Saturday morning’s shooting in Gallatin County. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says man had fired in the direction of several officers and they shot back. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. State police did not immediately identify the man who was killed or give more details about the shooting, including the races of those involved.