Moving van arrives weeks after Madison woman signed contract with broker

MADISON (WKOW) -- A moving van with a piano and valuables insured for $30,000 arrived at a Madison woman's new home after weeks of delay and the intervention of 27 News.

The shipment coordinated by Florida-based moving broker All Pro Moving Group only arrived on Jean LeBlanc's doorstep after 27 News produced news stories last week on the delay and the company's history of dozens of consumer complaints.

LeBlanc says seeing Chicago-based movers with her goods Monday was a relief and will help with her transition from Buffalo, New York.

"I'm waiting to unpack and get back into my own life," LeBlanc says.

LeBlanc's son, David LeBlanc carefully took inventory of his mother's piano, furniture, art work and other items as they rolled off the rented moving van.

LeBlanc concedes his mother's contract with All Pro Moving Group states the business is a broker. But he says people in transition with a significant move are vulnerable and need information directly. Jean LeBlanc is 79.

"She asked multiple times, 'Are you going to send a truck and drive my stuff directly to Madison? Is this something you're going to be hiring other people?' And they said, 'No, no, no, no, no.' "

27 News also spoke to another Madison woman last week who contracted with All Pro Moving Group and was still waiting for her valuables to arrive from Colorado after her June move. Florida's Better Business Bureau says there's been one hundred consumer complaints against the company since 2019, a number an All Pro representative disputes.

Jean LeBlanc credits inquiries from 27 News with finally resolving issues with her undelivered valuables.

"I got action, before that, I couldn't get anything, I couldn't get returned calls," LeBlanc says.

"After reviewing her move it's apparent the carrier attempted delivery over a month ago," All Pro General Manager Andrew Bennett says. "The customer didn't answer any phone calls. They had no other choice but to store the items," Bennett says. LeBlanc and her son dispute Bennett's explanation for the delay.

LeBlanc says many of the belongings that arrived have been with her nearly life-long. She fretted over whether she'd ever see them again after maintaining her calls to All Pro over the weeks provided her with little or no information.

"Everything I brought (from Buffalo) is important," she says.