MPD: suspect arrested in knife attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a person accused of using a knife to cut someone in a fight Saturday evening.

Law enforcement said the victim of the knife attack and a friend were walking on the 600 block of E Mifflin Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when an argument started with the suspect.

Police reported the suspect then took out a knife and cut the victim's hand.

A witness told authorities the attacker dropped the knife and walked away.

According to police, they found the alleged attacker nearby and made an arrest without incident.

Officers recovered the knife and booked the suspect in the Dane County Jail for 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of cocaine.