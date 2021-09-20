Over 142,000 Wisconsinites received first COVID-19 vaccine dose, eligible for reward program

(WKOW) -- Over 142,000 Wisconsinites received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose between Aug. 20 and Sept. 19, the dates of Gov. Ever's vaccine reward program.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging the more than 142,400 people to claim their $100 reward by Sept. 30.

Officials said Wisconsin residents 12 and older who got their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while in the program timeframe from a vaccine provider in Wisconsin, Michigan, or Minnesota still have time to submit their information by September 30, 2021, to claim their reward.

“I want to thank the Wisconsinites who have stepped up to protect themselves, their community, and our state in the battle against COVID-19 and the Delta variant,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Whether you got vaccinated in March or just this month, every shot in an arm is bringing us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us and ensuring our state’s continued economic recovery.”

If you are eligible, fill out the form at 100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064 to register over the phone.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said to remind any newly-vaccinated friends, family, or co-workers to fill out the form to get their reward.