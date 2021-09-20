Packers fans adjust to Lambeau Field changes at home opener

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Monday marked the first time that the Green Bay Packers played in front of a packed Lambeau Field crowd for a regular season game since 2019.

Masks are encouraged, but not required in Lambeau's indoor facilities.

All transactions at the stadium are now cashless, with the exception of parking. Tickets are mobile.

The team warned fans, there could be longer lines at the gates and at concessions this season as staff adjusts to the changes, and they fill the worker shortage.