Rock County officials release name of man who died in head-on collision

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner released on Monday the name of the man who died after a head-on collision on Highway 14 Friday.

According to Rock County officials, James R. Doll, 48, of Janesville was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuried from the crash.

A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office Saturday.

The medical examiner said additional testing is underway and they are still investigating the death with the Rock County Sheriff's Office.