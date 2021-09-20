Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 10:41PM CDT until September 20 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Northern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

* At 1041 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cambridge,

or 9 miles southwest of Lake Mills, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Watertown, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Deerfield,

Cambridge, Lake Ripley, Ixonia, Milford, Utica, Rockdale,

Hubbleton, Pipersville and Helenville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.