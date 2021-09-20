Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 7:20PM CDT until September 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Grant County in southwestern Wisconsin…

Southern Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

East central Crawford County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 720 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Boscobel to 7 miles north of Fennimore to near

Lancaster, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Muscoda around 735 PM CDT.

Richland Center around 750 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Preston, Highway 61 And County T, Montfort, Eagle Cave, Mount Ida,

Plugtown and Ithaca.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.