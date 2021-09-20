Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 7:22PM CDT until September 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 721 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Boscobel to near Fennimore, moving east at 50

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Dodgeville around 745 PM CDT.

Spring Green around 755 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Barneveld, Ridgeway, Orion, Cobb, Arena, Governor Dodge St Park,

Edmund, Clyde, Blue Mound St Park and Avoca.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.