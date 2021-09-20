Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 7:30PM CDT until September 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 7:30PM CDT until September 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 730 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Muscoda to 8 miles east of Fennimore, moving east at
50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Spring Green around 800 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Barneveld, Ridgeway, Orion, Cobb, Arena, Governor Dodge St Park,
Edmund, Clyde, Blue Mound St Park and Avoca.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.