Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 7:30PM CDT until September 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 730 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Muscoda to 8 miles east of Fennimore, moving east at

50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Spring Green around 800 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Barneveld, Ridgeway, Orion, Cobb, Arena, Governor Dodge St Park,

Edmund, Clyde, Blue Mound St Park and Avoca.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.