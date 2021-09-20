Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 7:32PM CDT until September 20 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 731 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles southwest of Richland Center to Muscoda to 6

miles northeast of Fennimore, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 7:25pm, a 48 mph wind gust was

measured in Boscobel.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Richland Center around 745 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Preston, Montfort, Eagle Cave, Ithaca, Eagle Corners, Highway 58 And

County B and Sextonville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.