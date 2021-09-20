Sources: Madison Police lieutenant under investigation after video alleges sexual activity in squad car

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sources confirmed to 27 News' Tony Galli on Monday that the member of the Madison Police Department under investigation for allegedly engaging in sexual activity in a squad is a lieutenant.

Madison Police said they became aware of the alleged encounter when a video of the incident surfaced on social media last week.

Sources confirm a lieutenant is the person in the video. A statement from police last week used a more generic term of officer to describe who was in the video and placed on leave.

At this time, we are making the decision to not name the lieutenant. He does not face any discipline or criminal charges. He has not yet responded to our request for comment.

27 News spoke to the man who took the video. Marcel Scott said he was in the parking lot of a store on Stoughton Road when he saw an unmarked squad with people inside engaging in questionable behavior and started to record with his cell phone.

"I looked a little harder in the vehicle, I saw two individuals, a man and a woman, one as a police officer, and they were engaging in sexual activity," said Scott last Friday in an interview with 27 News.

Last week, the department said in an incident report "MPD is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to transparency and upholding the public's trust."