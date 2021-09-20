Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 10:27PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1027 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Stoughton, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Madison, Fitchburg, Watertown, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson,

Oregon, Jefferson, McFarland, Lake Mills, Edgerton, Marshall,

Waterloo, Cottage Grove, Johnson Creek, Deerfield, Cambridge,

Brooklyn, Lake Ripley, Lake Koshkonong and Ixonia.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.