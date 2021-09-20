Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 8:23PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 823 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Westfield to near

Wisconsin Dells. Movement was northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Montello, Westfield, Lawrence, Packwaukee, Mecan, Oxford, Endeavor,

Neshkoro, Springfield Corners, Briggsville, Glen Oak and Harrisville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.