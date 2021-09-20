Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 8:37PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 837 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Spring Green to 6 miles

west of Mount Horeb. Movement was northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Baraboo, Cross Plains, Mazomanie and West Baraboo around 850 PM

CDT.

Waunakee around 900 PM CDT.

Portage and Lodi around 905 PM CDT.

Poynette around 910 PM CDT.

Rio around 915 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Wyocena, North

Freedom, Harmony Grove, Barneveld, Morrisonville, Arena, Merrimac,

Bluffview, Blue Mound St Park and Plain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.