Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 9:14PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Mineral Point to near Scales Mound.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Darlington, Shullsburg, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, South Wayne,

Fayette, Lamont, Gratiot, Yellowstone Lake St Park, Calamine and

Woodford.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.