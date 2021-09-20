Store apologizes after woman says she was target of racially-charged speech from employee at Willy St. Co-op

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dezarae Bates said she was the target of racially-charged speech by an employee at the Willy Street Co-op on Madison's east side. The store's general manager issued an apology after the incident on Monday morning.

Bates said an employee at the store came up to her while she was purchasing food at the hot bar and started insulting her.

"She came up to me and said 'don't make a habit out of coming here, you can't pay for hot food with food stamps,'" Bates said. "She then went on to say that the store was for locals of the community only."

Bates said she lives in the neighborhood and frequents the store often, but she won't be returning.

"It's just the feeling of not being wanted in the store," Bates said.

Brian Benford is the alder for the Willy Street neighborhood and has been a co-op member for decades. He said he's never experienced rudeness like Bates describes and thinks the store can do better.

"The fact that such disturbing reports have come about, it breaks my heart quite honestly," Benford said. "So if these reports are true and they are substantiated, I hope the co-op takes swift and immediate action to terminate the employee."

The co-op's general manager, Anya Firszt, issued a statement on Monday, apologizing for the incident.

The statement reads:

"An incident happened at Willy Street Co-op—East that was unacceptable. We apologize deeply to the affected customer, who never should have experienced the painful and wrong comments she describes. We reached out to the customer directly and we are taking action to ensure this never happens again.

Everyone in our community is welcome in our stores. The behavior described in this incident goes against all we stand for at the Willy Street Co-op and will not be tolerated.

Our Store Director spoke with the customer to gather additional information so that we can identify the specific staff member to address the comments and behavior. We are continuing to investigate in order to take action regarding this specific incident. We have scheduled immediate conversations with our Department Managers at Willy East to provide guidance regarding expectations for staff interactions with customers. We will also expedite our planned diversity, equity, and inclusion training for staff members, with a first session focused on the East frontline staff to occur within the next 60 days. Racially insensitive and offensive comments will not be tolerated.

We are a diverse community, and Willy Street Co-op is committed to serving ALL of our community in the friendly, respectful manner we all expect and deserve. We won’t rest until we are successful in creating an environment where we all are included and respected. We are sorry, and we will do better."

Bates said she wasn't satisfied with the response and wants swift action taken against the employee. She said she's speaking out because she's lived in Madison her entire life and is tired of racism persisting.

"I have countless occasions where me and my children have been the victims of racism," Bates said. "At the end of the day, we're all human."