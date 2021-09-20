Strong cold front causes severe threat tonight ahead of fall-like temps

MADISON (WKOW) - A big weather pattern change ahead after a summery weekend.

SET UP

A cold front moves in from the west merging with the remnants of former Hurricane Nicholas causing storm chances. When the front arrives later this evening, the storms could be strong to severe.

TODAY

Times of sun and clouds, breezy and more humid with a high around 80° and a few, spotty late-morning and early afternoon showers and t-showers.

TONIGHT

Later this evening, a line of storms develops from the west with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain threats.



A quarter inch to an entire inch of rain is possible with highest totals in western Wisconisn.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, a bit breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s and an isolated shower possible.



WEDNESDAY

Fall begins feeling fall-like with highs in the mid 60s under mostly to partly sunny skies.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and temperatures in the low 70s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny in the mid 60s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny in the low 70s.