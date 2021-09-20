Skip to Content

Tips on how to select the correct car seat, booster seat for your child

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - National Child Passenger Safety Week runs from September 19 to September 25. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly four in every five child restraint systems -- booster seats, car seats, and safety belts -- were being used incorrectly.

Locally, Wisconsin state law requires that children must ride in a booster seat until they are eight years old, or weigh 80 pounds, or 4'9" tall.

The CDC reports buckling children in age and size-appropriate car seats, booster seats, and seat belts can reduce the risk for injury in a crash by 71 to 82 percent.

"If a child, or a teenager, can sit with their back against the seat, and then their knees are bent 90 degrees, and they keep their body back, that would be a proper position. Without that, they might slouch, and then the seatbelt could do damage internally and to their neck," said Teresa DeMoe, a registered nurse in HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital's Woman and Infants Center.

For more information on how to choose the correct car seat for your child, click or tap here.

