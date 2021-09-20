Trial set for Texas officer who shot Black woman in her home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A date has been set for the trial of a former Fort Worth police officer who was charged with murder after shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in 2019. Aaron Dean’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 16, more than two years after he shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson during a late-night wellness check at her mother’s house. His case was among many delayed as the coronavirus pandemic caused courts across the country to postpone jury trials. Now 36, Dean resigned from the police force two days after shooting Jefferson.